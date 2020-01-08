Trump Calls For New Nuclear Deal That Allows Iran to ‘Thrive and Prosper’

camryn RT @JaxAlemany: Trump: "Iran must abandon it's nuclear ambitions and end it's support for terrorism." Trump calls on the UK, Germany, etc.… 1 minute ago Travis Roberts @richdunleave @g_gosden @Angie_RejoinEU What a time to be alive. Meanwhile, Trump calls on the UK, France and Germ… https://t.co/XGn5z3Mmch 11 minutes ago GStuedler🇺🇸🇧🇧💙💯 Trump addresses the nation on Iran, calls for new nuclear deal, and reveals top-secret weapon system https://t.co/0TjjxpDRCj 13 minutes ago Matt H @CNNnewsroom @GerryConnolly Well, the man is a moron. He calls the Iran Nuclear Deal an “American policy” that Tru… https://t.co/fj3rpFu2oX 14 minutes ago Jamie Laidlaw RT @Ahmed_Asif1: SNP's Shadow Foreign Secretary, @AlynSmith, has called on the UKGov to reject Donald Trump’s dangerous calls to ditch the… 20 minutes ago 🌊DSOchoa 🇺🇸 RT @NBCNews: President Trump calls for European allies to now abandon the Iran nuclear deal, and make a new deal with Iran. 22 minutes ago ann miller RT @DailyMirror: Boris Johnson said Iran nuclear deal “best way of preventing nuclear proliferation" hours before Trump calls for it to be… 24 minutes ago Å Fusion RT @BreakingNews: President Trump calls for European allies to now abandon the Iran nuclear deal, and make a new deal with Iran; says he wi… 30 minutes ago