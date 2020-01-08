Global  

Trump Calls For New Nuclear Deal That Allows Iran to ‘Thrive and Prosper’

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump called for a new Iran deal on Wednesday, after describing former President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal as “foolish,” and claiming it funded a “terror spree.” “Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion not to mention $1.8 billion in […]
News video: Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal 01:36

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...

Hamilton County EMA prepares for possible Iran cyberattacks [Video]Hamilton County EMA prepares for possible Iran cyberattacks

If the United States' conflict with Iran escalates into war, it will include a new frontier: The internet. Emergency services in our area are preparing for the consequences of a possible cyberattack in..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:07Published

Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran [Video]Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) was in Washington Wednesday just as President Trump announced that his administration would pursue sanctions against Iran after a missile strike on bases in Iraq used by U.S...

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:34Published


‘This Was an Act of War’: Lindsey Graham Calls For Trump to Seek Deterrence and Nuclear Deal With Iran

Sen. *Lindsey Graham* called Iran's attack on a military base housing U.S. troops an "act of war" in an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night.
Mediaite

Trump says no casualties in Iran attacks, does not want to use more force

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday no Americans were harmed in the Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, and urged...
Reuters Also reported by •Sify

alokitypeoflove

camryn RT @JaxAlemany: Trump: "Iran must abandon it's nuclear ambitions and end it's support for terrorism." Trump calls on the UK, Germany, etc.… 1 minute ago

TravisRoberts72

Travis Roberts @richdunleave @g_gosden @Angie_RejoinEU What a time to be alive. Meanwhile, Trump calls on the UK, France and Germ… https://t.co/XGn5z3Mmch 11 minutes ago

gstuedler

GStuedler🇺🇸🇧🇧💙💯 Trump addresses the nation on Iran, calls for new nuclear deal, and reveals top-secret weapon system https://t.co/0TjjxpDRCj 13 minutes ago

T2015Cubs

Matt H @CNNnewsroom @GerryConnolly Well, the man is a moron. He calls the Iran Nuclear Deal an “American policy” that Tru… https://t.co/fj3rpFu2oX 14 minutes ago

electrcshepherd

Jamie Laidlaw RT @Ahmed_Asif1: SNP's Shadow Foreign Secretary, @AlynSmith, has called on the UKGov to reject Donald Trump’s dangerous calls to ditch the… 20 minutes ago

DsOchoa

🌊DSOchoa 🇺🇸 RT @NBCNews: President Trump calls for European allies to now abandon the Iran nuclear deal, and make a new deal with Iran. 22 minutes ago

annmill1966

ann miller RT @DailyMirror: Boris Johnson said Iran nuclear deal “best way of preventing nuclear proliferation" hours before Trump calls for it to be… 24 minutes ago

AngelicFusion

Å Fusion RT @BreakingNews: President Trump calls for European allies to now abandon the Iran nuclear deal, and make a new deal with Iran; says he wi… 30 minutes ago

