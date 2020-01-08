Global  

Kate Beckinsale Addresses Rumors That She's Dating Pete Davidson's BFF Machine Gun Kelly

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale responded to the rumors that she might be romantically involved with Machine Gun Kelly. The rumors began when Kate and MGK were seen leaving a Golden Globes party in the same car. If you don’t know, Machine Gun Kelly is good friends with Pete Davidson, who Kate dated last year. A troll commented [...]
