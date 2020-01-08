Watch: Uncle Murda Defends K. Michelle Beef, Tekashi 6ix9ine Issues, 50 Cent Bond + More – “Once You Rat, It’s Over”

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New York rapper Uncle Murda has plenty to talk about. Fresh off dropping his “Rap-Up 2019” anthem, the Brooklyn native dishes on K. Michelle, 50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Janet Jackson and more in a must-watch Hot 97 interview. Watch and comment below!



