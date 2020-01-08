Chhapaak Movie Review - Deepika Padukone-starrer isn't going to be an easy watch!

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

*Chhapaak*



*U/A: Drama*

*Director: Meghna Gulzar*

*Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi*

*Rating:

*



Any other filmmaker who would have made a film on the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal would have titled his/her film on her moniker, or would have called it Malti, the name of the protagonist in... 👓 View full article

