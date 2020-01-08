BAFTA nominations: All nominated actors are white

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () The chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, is furious over the lack of diversity in this year's award nominations. The nominees for the U.K.'s prestigious film awards were announced Tuesday, and all of the actors nominated are white. They include Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, who are each nominated for two acting awards. The chair of BAFTA's film committee told Variety, "It's just a frustration that the industry is not moving as fast as certainly the whole BAFTA team would like it to be."
Bafta bosses have said it is "disappointing" and "infuriating" that this year's film awards feature all-white acting nominees and that no female directors are recognised. It had been hoped that Greta Gerwig would land a directing nomination for her adaptation of Little Women, but she is only...