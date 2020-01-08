Global  

‘Good News’: Joy Behar Touts White Nationalist Richard Spencer Abandoning Trump Over Iran

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020
On The View today, as the co-hosts were discussing Iran, *Joy Behar* highlighted criticism President *Donald Trump* has received from... white nationalist *Richard Spencer*.
News video: Joy Behar celebrates white nationalist Richard Spencer flipping on Trump

Joy Behar celebrates white nationalist Richard Spencer flipping on Trump 00:34

 Joy Behar celebrates white nationalist Richard Spencer flipping on Trump

