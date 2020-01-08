Global  

Lizzo Volunteers at Australian Food Bank Amid Bushfire Crisis

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
During her tour stop Down Under, the 'Truth Hurts' singer volunteers at the food bank set up to help the victims and the families affected by the devastating fires in the country.
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
News video: Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank

Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank 01:16

 Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank The hitmaker took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne's Foodbank in Victoria, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers. Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: Meanwhile, Lizzo previously pledged her...

Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo volunteers at Australian food bank while on tour: 'This is a global crisis'

Singer says 'this isn't a political issue, this is a human issue'
Independent

Lizzo volunteers at Aussie food bank during wildfires

Lizzo joined other volunteers who had been working tirelessly for 6 days, packing emergency supplies for those in need
CBS News


Tweets about this

ZahoriBalmaceda

🦊 Zahorí Balmaceda 🦊 RT @GMA: Grammy nominations may be out but @lizzo's focus is on helping the people affected by the Australian wildfires. https://t.co/IF1de… 2 minutes ago

alllocalpolitic

home RT @KTVU: Lizzo, who is currently on tour in Australia, took time out of her schedule to volunteer at a local food bank in Melbourne as the… 4 minutes ago

KTVU

KTVU Lizzo, who is currently on tour in Australia, took time out of her schedule to volunteer at a local food bank in Me… https://t.co/pgFDIqVCUf 9 minutes ago

FOXLA

FOX 11 Los Angeles AWESOME! Lizzo, who is currently on tour in Australia, took time out of her schedule to volunteer at a local food b… https://t.co/787d6D0SkD 11 minutes ago

MaryStringini

Mary Stringini AWESOME! Lizzo, who is currently on tour in Australia, took time out of her schedule to volunteer at a local food b… https://t.co/SaDKnPNatE 11 minutes ago

GMA

Good Morning America Grammy nominations may be out but @lizzo's focus is on helping the people affected by the Australian wildfires. https://t.co/IF1deYGUmq 14 minutes ago

matantisi

Jeanne Thelwell RT @thehill: Lizzo volunteers at food bank amid Australian wildfires https://t.co/kx6078G0zJ https://t.co/LwiE6RJN9A 15 minutes ago

asil09

Lianchsl RT @1stKiersten: Lizzo volunteers at food bank amid Australian wildfires | TheHill https://t.co/3gWUM022ZA 23 minutes ago

