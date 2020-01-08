Lizzo Volunteers at Australian Food Bank Amid Bushfire Crisis
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () During her tour stop Down Under, the 'Truth Hurts' singer volunteers at the food bank set up to help the victims and the families affected by the devastating fires in the country.
Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank The hitmaker took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne's Foodbank in Victoria, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers. Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: Meanwhile, Lizzo previously pledged her...