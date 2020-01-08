Global  

Billie Lourd Briefly Played Her Late Mother Carrie Fisher as Young Leia in 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Billie Lourd briefly played her late mother Carrie Fisher‘s classic character, Princess Leia, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalke. The filmmakers behind the movie revealed that while most of Carrie’s appearance in the final Skywalker saga film was done through unused material, there was one scene that required a little help. (Warning: spoilers ahead.) [...]
10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly) [Video]10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly)

For this list, we’re looking at some of the most compelling, buzzworthy and intriguing rumors about what went on behind-the-scenes during production of “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:06Published

Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019 [Video]Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019

Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019. Disney dominated the 2019 box office like never before. The company's films took in 33 percent of the domestic box office earnings..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Tran on challenges of bringing Carrie Fisher back onscreen for Star Wars

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Kelly Marie Tran, who hasn't reacted to the row around her reduced role in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", said that it was...
