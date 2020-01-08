Billie Lourd Briefly Played Her Late Mother Carrie Fisher as Young Leia in 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Billie Lourd briefly played her late mother Carrie Fisher‘s classic character, Princess Leia, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalke. The filmmakers behind the movie revealed that while most of Carrie’s appearance in the final Skywalker saga film was done through unused material, there was one scene that required a little help. (Warning: spoilers ahead.) [...]
Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019. Disney dominated the 2019 box office like never before. The company's films took in 33 percent of the domestic box office earnings..