Kate Beckinsale Weighs In On Rumors She's Dating Pete Davidson's Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale has had enough of dating double standards and facing public shaming for romancing younger men.

Kate Beckinsale believes there would be less divorces if couples lived apart Kate Beckinsale thinks more couples would remain married if they didn't have to live together and explained: "Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot." Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55Published 3 weeks ago