Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday.
Oscars Will Have No Host for 2020 Ceremony

 With a month to go before the awards show, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

