New The Bachelor Musical Series, Listen to Your Heart, Coming to ABC
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Do you have room in your life for another Bachelor series? What about another music competition? ABC hopes so! The network announced The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a new series in the...
Pilot Peter Weber is The Bachelor this season, and we are here to talk about it on The Bach Chat! We'll be giving out awarding roses to our favorite contestant intros, limo entrances, cocktail party moments, group date moments, and frontrunners! We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose,...
The 1975 to drop new song next week Matty Healy and co's next taste of their upcoming LP 'Notes On A Conditional Form' will be aired on BBC Radio as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World on January..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:59Published