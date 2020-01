Justin Bieber is battling lyme disease, and he will reveal the diagnosis in an upcoming documentary according to TMZ on Wednesday (January 8). The “Yummy” singer will reveal in the upcoming documentary out on January 27 that, while many people thought he was battling depression (which was true), he was also coping with Lyme disease. [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber Reportedly Taps Travis Scott and Post Malone for New Album Justin Bieber Reportedly Taps Travis Scott and Post Malone for New Album. According to TMZ.com, Bieber is planning to drop his first studio album since 2015's 'Purpose' in March. It will reportedly.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:49Published 5 days ago Justin Bieber is back with new music and has big plans for 2020 Bieber is planning to take over 2020 with new music and special projects Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know Duration: 00:53Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Justin Bieber Battling Lyme Disease and Winning Justin Bieber will reveal in his documentary why so many people thought he was battling deep depression ... fact is, he was, but it was the result of contracting...

TMZ.com 4 hours ago



Justin Bieber Reveals He Is ''Overcoming'' Lyme Disease Diagnosis Justin Bieber is revealing he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono. The singer is addressing the many rumors surrounding his health in a candid and...

E! Online 53 minutes ago





Tweets about this