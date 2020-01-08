Global  

Mac Miller’s Family Announces New Posthumous CIRCLES Album Drops This Month

SOHH Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mac Miller’s Family Announces New Posthumous CIRCLES Album Drops This MonthLate Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has new music coming out. The fallen hip-hop artist’s family has announced a posthumous project called Circles is slated to arrive later this month. Big Facts: On Wednesday, Miller’s Instagram page shared an open message to fans announcing the album and its January 17 release date. On A Related Note: […]

The post Mac Miller's Family Announces New Posthumous CIRCLES Album Drops This Month appeared first on .
News video: Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week

Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week 00:49

 Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ to Drop Next Week. The rapper’s family announced the release in a note on Instagram Wednesday. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7' [Video]BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Fans of the K-Pop group have received some great news:. BTS has announced that they are releasing new music next month. ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Mac Miller Final Album ‘Circles’ Details & Release Date Revealed [Video]Mac Miller Final Album ‘Circles’ Details & Release Date Revealed

Bhad Bhabie reacts to plastic surgery rumors again. Cardi B gets the green light to move out the U.S. Plus - Mac Miller's estate announces new album 'Circles'.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:33Published


