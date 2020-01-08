Mac Miller’s Family Announces New Posthumous CIRCLES Album Drops This Month

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has new music coming out. The fallen hip-hop artist’s family has announced a posthumous project called Circles is slated to arrive later this month. Big Facts: On Wednesday, Miller’s Instagram page shared an open message to fans announcing the album and its January 17 release date. On A Related Note: […]



