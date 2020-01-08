Global  

Robert Irwin 'absolutely heartbroken' over devastating Australia wildfires

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Millions of acres have already been ruined and the deadly wildfires continue to rage on in Australia, leaving a devastating impact on the continent's citizens and a horrific feeling of loss for the Irwin family.
News video: Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires

Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires 01:40

 Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires. Terri and Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's widow and son, spoke to Anderson Cooper on Monday. about the work they are doing to help save the animals that were injured in Australia's wildfires. It's so devastating for us to see that...

Devastating Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Australia [Video]Devastating Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Australia

Devastating wildfires continue to rage across Australia and are showing no signs of slowing down, Kate Raddatz reports (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Jan. 5, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:51Published


Irwin family treating hundreds of animals amid Australia wildfires: 'Everything' is being injured

The wife and son of the late Australian zookeeper and popular television personality Steve Irwin, also known as "The Crocodile Hunter", said on “Fox &...
FOXNews.com

Irwin family continues legacy of helping animals during Australia wildfires

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late animal expert Steve Irwin, announced that the family's zoo hospital in Australia has treated 90,000 animal patients since its...
CBS News

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Robert Irwin 'absolutely heartbroken' over devastating Australia wildfires" https://t.co/peF9v5KOn0 https://t.co/FzTNz3jzsz 6 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Robert Irwin 'absolutely heartbroken' over devastating Australia wildfires https://t.co/LWBIRJsXVQ via @foxnews https://t.co/94xEvifIow 18 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Robert Irwin 'absolutely heartbroken' over devastating Australia wildfires https://t.co/f3kqdc3Pjx https://t.co/Q5BF3hCPI1 18 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #6ccb5abd505151d7a276e3336b8f15c7 Robert Irwin 'absolutely heartbroken' over devastating Australia wildfires… https://t.co/bp0BnoY9aw 18 minutes ago

WilliaCindy

Cindy Williams Robert Irwin 'absolutely heartbroken' over devastating Australia wildfires 18 minutes ago

tetaiota

Teta Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Talking About Australia Wildfires: 'We're Absolutely Heartbroken' https://t.co/rDPP10nbPF 2 hours ago

MaryWakulik

Mary "It's a pretty tough situation. We're absolutely heartbroken," Steve Irwin’s 16-year son Robert told Sunrise.… https://t.co/uoQgWEpiUi 3 hours ago

Madi_Faulk

Madison Faulkner RT @people: Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Talking About Australia Wildfires: 'We're Absolutely Heartbroken' https://t.co/fNgPGGjhwX 4 hours ago

