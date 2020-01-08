Global  

Shawn Mendes donates to Australia wildfire relief efforts

ContactMusic Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
 Shawn Mendes has donated an unspecified sum to Australia's wildfire relief efforts, through his charity Shawn Mendes Foundation.

Metallica and Shawn Mendes Support Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts With Generous Donations

While the 'Nothing Else Matters' rockers give the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority in Victoria $500,000, the 'Senorita' hitmaker...
