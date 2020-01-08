Stormzy Smashes Wiley On 'Still Disappointed' Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Check it out now...



*Stormzy* has dropped his new Wiley diss 'Still Disappointed'.



The beef continues, with Wiley dropping his second war dub 'Eediyat Skengman 2' last night (January 7th).



The grime don warned Stormzy he would rip his mum's weave in Croydon shopping centre, and it seems to touch a nerve with the BRIT winner.



Responding with 'Still Disappointed' Big Mike hits hard, keeping to his heavyweight drill pattern while letting rip on the mic.



Challenging Wiley on his own family, he claims the rapper moved his mum to Cyprus due to warnings from East London gangsters.



Spitting bars with a cup of tea in hand, Stormzy warns: "Tell me how you wanna die... 24 hours to reply".



Tune in now.



Wiley isn't back down...







My next dub is the final nail in the Coffin Cos wether you like it or not #GrimeIsMyTing



— Wiley (@WileyUK) January 8, 2020



