JoJo Siwa Announces Personal $100k Donation to Australia Fires Ahead of Tour Kick Off Down Under

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
JoJo Siwa is personally making a large donation to the Australia fires relief efforts. The 16-year-old entertainer will be kicking off the Australian leg of her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour later this week and revealed her donation of $100,000. “What’s happening in Australia right now is devastating, so many lives have been affected by the horrible [...]
 The wildfire situation in Australia is getting worse, and there's no sign of the fires slowing down; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

