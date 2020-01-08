JoJo Siwa Announces Personal $100k Donation to Australia Fires Ahead of Tour Kick Off Down Under
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () JoJo Siwa is personally making a large donation to the Australia fires relief efforts. The 16-year-old entertainer will be kicking off the Australian leg of her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour later this week and revealed her donation of $100,000. “What’s happening in Australia right now is devastating, so many lives have been affected by the horrible [...]
Australia is being ravaged by fires and it can be hard to picture just how big an area the fires are engulfing.The graphic below shows what the area of the fires... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Terra Daily