Jillian Michaels Shares Controversial Thoughts About Lizzo: 'Why Are We Celebrating Her Body?'
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Jillian Michaels is getting some backlash for her thoughts on Lizzo. The 45-year-old personal trainer and businesswoman made an appearance on AM2DM by BuzzFeed News on Wednesday (January 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jillian Michaels During her appearance, Jillian questioned embracing Lizzo‘s body. “I love her music, 100%…but why are we celebrating [...]
