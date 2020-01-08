Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fran Drescher & Rachel Bloom Are Developing 'The Nanny' Broadway Musical!

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Nanny is being re-imagined for Broadway! The popular ’90s sitcom, fronted by Fran Drescher, is being developed into a Broadway musical, with Fran and series co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson writing the book and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger writing the music. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fran Drescher “We [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88 [Video]'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Frozen Live Is a Must See for Frozen Fans! [Video]Frozen Live Is a Must See for Frozen Fans!

The broadway smash hit musical Frozen live is currently playing at The Pantages Theater in Hollywood through February 2. The show stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. Frozen..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fran Drescher Developing ‘The Nanny’ Musical for Broadway

The songwriting team behind the musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” will write the score.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hxrryjxke

𝓢𝓮𝓷 RT @frandrescher: Did you hear the news?!!! https://t.co/DsyEgORufD 1 minute ago

JaydeFahs

Jayde RT @DEADLINE: Fran Drescher, Rachel Bloom Developing ‘The Nanny’ Broadway Musical Inspired By ’90s Sitcom https://t.co/0fPPH7dpfs https://t… 2 minutes ago

Shoujofan

Valéria Fernandes 2020 Is Saved! Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom Are Working on a Broadway Musical of The Nanny! https://t.co/uiBTj7O0pz 2 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Fran Drescher, Rachel Bloom working on ‘Nanny’ musical for Broadway https://t.co/Bs1qVKwHWF 4 minutes ago

brianzeilinger

Brian Zeilinger RT @people: Fran Drescher Is Bringing The Nanny to Broadway as a Musical with Rachel Bloom Writing https://t.co/rjBk5rqNjP 4 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Fran Drescher, Rachel Bloom working on ‘Nanny’ musical for Broadway https://t.co/Bs1qVKwHWF 5 minutes ago

applecocola

stacy RT @vulture: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom is working on a Nanny musical with Fran Drescher herself https://t.co/mxyIfwJ573 8 minutes ago

OhTayCanYouSee

Tee Squared RT @georgiemorvis: i know who should play fran drescher in rachel bloom's musical version of the nanny https://t.co/R6z4yf2nEH 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.