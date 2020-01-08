Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision to Step Away From Royal Duties
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Queen Elizabeth‘s Deputy Communications Secretary has released a statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are stepping away from royal duties and will be splitting time between North America and the UK. “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a [...]
