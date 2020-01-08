Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision to Step Away From Royal Duties

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth‘s Deputy Communications Secretary has released a statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are stepping away from royal duties and will be splitting time between North America and the UK. “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles 00:35

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Reuter reports Queen Elizabeth II's grandson said on Wednesday that the family plans to spend more time in North America. Harry is sixth in line to the British throne. Meghan is an...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's complicated royal exit [Video]Duke and Duchess of Sussex's complicated royal exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from the royal family "will take time" due to "complicated issues", Buckingham Palace have said in a statement.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex [Video]Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news – live: Royal family 'hurt' at couple over decision to step back from duties, as world reacts

National newspapers launch scathing attacks on Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Independent

Was Royal Family Blindsided By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Statement?

A royal source is speaking to Good Morning America about Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to step away from royal duties and split their time...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.