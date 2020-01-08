Global  

'The Bachelor' Music-Driven Spinoff Picked Up by ABC

Billboard.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
ABC is expanding The Bachelor franchise. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a music-themed spinoff of the network's long-running...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’ 01:09

 ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’. ‘The Bachelor’ franchise is set to expand this year with the addition of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.’. There is no word yet whether Chris Harrison will also host this series. According to ABC, the show is a cross between...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion [Video]Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion

After Hannah Ann and Bachelor Peter Weber open a special bottle of champagne that Kelsey brought from home, Kelsey confronts Hannah Ann, saying she knew it was special and that it wasn't hers and that..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:35Published

Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies [Video]Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies

The fallout from Champagne-Gate continues, 1-on-1 dates spark jealousy, and Peter questions whether some women are being genuine with him. Plus, more details and spoilers from the Bachelor finale! From..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New The Bachelor Musical Series, Listen to Your Heart, Coming to ABC

Do you have room in your life for another Bachelor series? What about another music competition? ABC hopes so! The network announced The Bachelor: Listen to Your...
E! Online

Tweets about this

jenhurvitzbiz

Jennifer Hurvitz RT @Listen2HeartABC: Coming soon to ABC 🎶💕 https://t.co/U5vnae3ouu 11 minutes ago

HannnahFaiith

Hannah Woodby RT @RealitySteve: Can pretty much guarantee you I won’t be spoiling this. Although I have heard of one the people that’s on this show. You’… 12 hours ago

robindavidman

Robin Davidman 'The Bachelor' Music-Driven Spinoff Picked Up by ABC https://t.co/ThwnUNurLQ https://t.co/qA6hODfEgd 3 days ago

raisabruner

Raisa Bruner oh my god ? https://t.co/pnVbI5yKzi 4 days ago

collsexymusic4u

Collsexymusic4u RT @billboard: "The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart," a music-themed spinoff of ABC's reality franchise, is coming in the spring https://t.c… 4 days ago

LauraKnipe2

Laura Knipe ☆WOW!☆The Bachelor is getting a music-driven spinoff https://t.co/8LrDb9GEf9 via @DailyMailCeleb 4 days ago

TL0UCKS

Maybe: Tara I blame Jed for this idea https://t.co/oug9JsZGKX 4 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #TheBachelor gets music-driven new spinoff at ABC https://t.co/JXyxSGW4Cz https://t.co/WkUNDw2tPE 4 days ago

