'The Bachelor' Music-Driven Spinoff Picked Up by ABC

ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’. ‘The Bachelor’ franchise is set to expand this year with the addition of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.’. There is no word yet whether Chris Harrison will also host this series. According to ABC, the show is a cross between...
After Hannah Ann and Bachelor Peter Weber open a special bottle of champagne that Kelsey brought from home, Kelsey confronts Hannah Ann, saying she knew it was special and that it wasn't hers and that..
The fallout from Champagne-Gate continues, 1-on-1 dates spark jealousy, and Peter questions whether some women are being genuine with him. Plus, more details and spoilers from the Bachelor finale! From..