Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

White House Farm review: Cressida Bonas is excellent in dramatisation of Jeremy Bamber's shocking murder case

Independent Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Freddie Fox heads up strong cast of six-part drama that hasn't been 'endorsed' by the Bamber campaign
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

White House Farm: Victim's husband hopes drama draws line under murders

Jeremy Bamber is serving a life sentence without parole for the killings depicted in White House Farm.
BBC News

The real story behind new ITV drama White House Farm starring Stephen Graham

The real story behind new ITV drama White House Farm starring Stephen GrahamThe harrowing events that led to Jeremy Bamber's conviction form the basis of 'White House Farm', with Stephen Graham playing one of the detectives looking into...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Essex ChronicleBrentwood GazetteBBC Local News

Tweets about this

daeyved

daeyved @guardian I didn't know whodunit, so, you know,***you guys for putting that info in the title of the review 🖕 https://t.co/CSArMA1gWh 1 day ago

nostalgia_movie

Citizen Vlogs & Movie Game Nostalgia RT @nostalgia_movie: 2/5 Cressida Bonas, Alfie Allen, Amanda Burton Nicholas Farrell. Any Good? IMDB Rating 8/10 MGN Review Episode 1 o… 1 day ago

Huriye

Huriye White House Farm review – how Jeremy Bamber almost got away with murder https://t.co/DuQ2tFcyMa 1 day ago

DanelleJohns

Danelle Marked as to-read: The Murders at White House Farm by Carol Ann Lee https://t.co/AEPIZIWbkr 1 day ago

ThommyCoombes

Thomas Coombes RT @TimesTelevision: TV review: "Freddie Fox as Bamber was particularly impressive, looking like the real man and having the hardest job —… 1 day ago

NewStatesman

New Statesman It’s hard to tear your eyes away from White House – but this doesn’t make it acceptable. Not to me. https://t.co/cFwQujeJoy 1 day ago

thereisanocean

OMNIA AB UNO RT @Independent: White House Farm is difficult to separate from fictional crime shows – review https://t.co/Yvi1tbfAof 2 days ago

Jerryfurmanto

JerryFurmanto #FBPE People's Vote RT @Independent: White House Farm is difficult to separate from fictional crime shows – review https://t.co/Yvi1tbxbfN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.