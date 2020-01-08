Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Insists the Show Must Go On

E! Online Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Alex Trebek soldiers on. The longtime host of Jeopardy and the show are back in primetime for a series of games titled Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time with past champions Ken Jennings, Brad...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis 01:09

 The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Jeopardy!' legends talk about the time Alex Trebek hosted pantsless [Video]'Jeopardy!' legends talk about the time Alex Trebek hosted pantsless

I'll take "That was hilarious" for $1000, Alex.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 02:27Published

Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Chat About 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' [Video]Ken Jennings & Brad Rutter Chat About "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"

"JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" is an epic television event that brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show’s history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 30:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Jeopardy!'s' Alex Trebek says he will need 30 seconds for exit on final episode: 'I will say my goodbyes'

“Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek already has some idea of what he is going to tell the show's audience on the day of his final taping, whenever that may be. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV News

Trebek: ‘Jeopardy!’ retirement isn’t imminent despite cancer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The brief farewell that Alex Trebek says will close his final “Jeopardy!” episode isn’t on the horizon. “I don’t foresee that...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.