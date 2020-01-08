Global  

A Furious Sen. Mike Lee Announces He’s Supporting Dem War Powers Resolution: Iran Briefing Was ‘Completely Unacceptable’

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
A Republican Senate which has been very much unified under President Donald Trump has a division now on the subject of Iran — following a briefing which one Republican called the worst he’s seen during his nine year tenure. During a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) announced that he’s supporting […]
