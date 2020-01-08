Global  

Nicolle Wallace Stunned by Mike Lee Trashing Iran Briefing: GOP Normally Trump’s ‘Zombies’

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Nicolle Wallace* was left positively stunned this afternoon by the angry commentary from Senator *Mike Lee* (R- UT) after lawmakers were briefed on Iran.
News video: Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis

Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis 02:45

 Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Wednesday that a briefing from Trump administration officials on the killing of an Iranian commander in Iraq was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue.”

Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran [Video]Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defender President Donald Trump’s military move in Iran. According to Reuters, the U.S. killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani. While some Democrats..

Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq [Video]Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after..

GOP Sen. Mike Lee furiously slams 'worst military briefing' ever on Iran, as meeting divides lawmakers

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee declared in a heated press conference Wednesday afternoon that national security officials had just delivered the "worst military...
A Furious Sen. Mike Lee Announces He’s Supporting Dem War Powers Resolution: Iran Briefing Was ‘Completely Unacceptable’

A Republican Senate which has been very much unified under President Donald Trump has a division now on the subject of Iran — following a briefing which one...
