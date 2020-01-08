Billie Eilish Drops Sustainable Merch Collection With H&M

Billie Eilish has a cool new merch collection out! The 18-year-old singer teamed up with clothing brand H&M to release a new line of clothing with her logos, made from materials sourced in a sustainable way. The H&M collection features oversized clothing with long, boxy t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirt dresses, joggers, socks, and more. “We’re super [...]

