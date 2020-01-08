Global  

'Euphoria', 'Schitt's Creek', 'Rocketman' & More Pick Up Nominations For GLAAD Media Awards 2020

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
The nominations for the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards are out and all your faves grabbed nods! Euphoria, Batwoman, Schitt’s Creek, Netflix’s Let It Snow and more all picked up nominations for this year. The annual award ceremony honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, [...]
2020 GLAAD Media Award: Full List of Nominations

 On the TV side, contenders include dramas 'Batwoman,' 'Euphoria,' 'Killing Eve' and 'Pose' and comedies 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Dear White People,' 'Dickinson' and 'One Day at a Time,' among others.

Recent related news from verified sources

Janet Mock and Taylor Swift to Be Honored for LGBTQ Advocacy at GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Swift and Janet Mock will be recognized for their LGBTQ advocacy at the 31st annual GLAAD Award Nominees, the organization announced Tuesday...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineJust Jared JrSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comBillboard.com

Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards with 15 noms, HBO scores 8

NEW YORK (AP) — With 15 nominations, Netflix is the top contender at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards. The streaming juggernaut scored nominations for...
Seattle Times Also reported by •E! OnlineContactMusicJust Jared JrUSATODAY.comExtraBillboard.com

