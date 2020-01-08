Denise Richards Responds to Reports of 'Months Long Affair' With 'Real Housewives' Co-Star Brandi Glanville

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Denise Richards is bluntly shutting down a new report. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star responded to reports that she was hooking up for months with her co-star Brandi Glanville with a succinct statement to People on Wednesday (January 8). “It isn’t true,” her publicist said. Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that [...] 👓 View full article

