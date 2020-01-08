Global  

R. Kelly Girlfriends Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Involved in Physical Altercation at His Chicago Home

Billboard.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Chicago Police were called to R. Kelly's residence at Trump Tower after an argument broke out between Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the two...
Recent related news

R. Kelly's GFs Azriel & Joycelyn Brawl on Camera, Cops Respond

Cops are at R. Kelly's pad in Chicago because his two girlfriends got into a brawl ... and it was all on camera. TMZ has learned Chicago PD responded to a...
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Girlfriends Allegedly Get Arrested After Brawl, Lawyer Says the Fight 'Was Staged'

A 24-year female, who is believed to be Jocelyn Savage, was reportedly taken into custody at the scene of the fight, while Azriel Clary is allegedly arrested at...
AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: Chicago police have arrested one of R. Kelly's girlfriends after Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary got in a… https://t.co/QEvjQomSJn 20 minutes ago

mynamessibel

sibel RT @XXL: Two of R. Kelly's girlfriends got into a fight that was captured on camera 😳 https://t.co/FsZ52SLuuT 26 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life R. Kelly's girlfriends got into a fight Wednesday afternoon at the alleged***offender's Trump Tower condo. https://t.co/cJodjtxEI5 28 minutes ago

TMZLive

TMZ Live Cops were called to R. Kelly's pad in Chicago because his 2 girlfriends got into a brawl ... and it was all on came… https://t.co/HV6lbYXLZq 35 minutes ago

MediaKombat

MEDIA KOMBAT R. Kelly's Girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary Fight: Video: This is wild. Continue reading…… https://t.co/uCh2Gwpcrk 35 minutes ago

FionaMcKitty

Fiona McKitty R. Kelly's girlfriend charged with domestic battery after fight at Trump Tower condo https://t.co/Ug1Zln7jp4 via @usatoday 36 minutes ago

JonahMGilmore

Jonah M. Gilmore, M.A. RT @lovebscott: The Girls Are Fighting: Video Shows Physical Altercation Between R. Kelly's Girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, C… 45 minutes ago

TheChefSean

Chef Sean RT @StarlightPR1: R. Kelly Girlfriends Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Involved in Physical Altercation at His Chicago Home https://t.co/Qrd… 52 minutes ago

