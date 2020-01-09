Global  

ABC Sets 'Young Frankenstein' As Next Live Musical Event

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
ABC has set its’ next live production with Young Frankenstein. The live musical will be produced by legendary director, writer, actor, comedian, producer and composer, Mel Brooks. The event will be based on the Broadway stage version of Young Frankenstein, it will follow a comedic re-imagining of the Mary Shelley classic novel. If you don’t [...]
 A musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' movie is set for fall, while the comedy will go live the night of the New Hampshire primary.

