Gal Gadot Goes for Intense Morning Hike with Husband Yaron Varsano Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gal Gadot is kicking off her day with a hike! The 34-year-old actress and husband Yaron Varsano went for a workout on Tuesday morning (January 7) in Los Angeles. Gal was spotted yawning after she and Yaron went for an intense hike up the steep trails

