'Chhapaak' acid attacker is called Basheer, not Rajesh

Zee News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
All through Wednesday, an unfounded social media and WhatsApp campaign started to trend, suggesting that the name of the man who throws acid at the female protagonist in 'Chhappak' has been changed to protect his religious identity. In the real incident on which the film is based, the man who committed the crime is Nadeem Khan while the rumours claimed, the makers of the film have changed his name to Rajesh.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed

'Chhapaak' trends as acid attacker's name changed 01:42

 Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak" is again under fire on Twitter this time for allegedly changing the acid attacker's name from "Nadeem Khan" to "Rajesh".

