Royals Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles in surprise move

Reuters India Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America, they said on Wednesday, an announcement that appears to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise.
News video: Where did it go wrong for Harry and Meghan?

Where did it go wrong for Harry and Meghan? 01:31

 Harry and Meghan have announced that they are stepping down as 'senior' members of the royal family, but where did it go so wrong?

Ryan Thinks It's Time for Prince Harry to Move Out [Video]Ryan Thinks It's Time for Prince Harry to Move Out

Kelly and Ryan talks about the latest news from the royal family.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:53Published

EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals? [Video]EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals?

They've announced that they're stepping back from senior roles in the royal family, but are Prince Harry and Meghan trying to have their cake and eat it? David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published


British royals Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles in surprise move

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America, they said on Wednesday, an...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaHinduWorldNews

Factbox: Britain's part-time prince - who is Harry?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America, they said on Wednesday, an...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

