Statement from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan

Reuters India Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they intend to step back as senior members of the British royal family.
News video: Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals

Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals 00:44

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to work to become financially independent.

Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future [Video]Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future

Shannon Spence, formerly of the British Consulate General of New England, said the move is "completely unprecedented."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:30Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Away From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Away From Royal Duties

The couple intends to split their time between the UK and North America.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:22Published


