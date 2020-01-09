Statement from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan

David Nyro RT @latimesent: The latest: It appears the announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have been premature, prompting Buckingham… 2 minutes ago kelley buehler RT @thedailybeast: No other member of the royal family was consulted before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement Wednesday a… 5 minutes ago jtr✨ ▪rest▪ RT @enews: Buckingham Palace has now released a statement in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking decision to step back fr… 24 minutes ago OOR LESLEY Cybernat RT @regina74: Official Statement from Squad, Sussexologists, Meghanists, & general supporters: Please be on notice...there will be no chan… 25 minutes ago Lakkast RT @Reuters: See the full statement from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/GzxsXvOl8w https://t.co/9FLl… 40 minutes ago