Buckingham Palace says it 'understands' Harry and Meghan's move

Reuters India Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.
News video: Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan discussions 'at an early stage'

Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan discussions 'at an early stage' 00:30

 A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from the royal family were “at an early stage”, adding: “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work...

UK's Buckingham Palace says it 'understands' Harry and Meghan's move

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesay saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from...
Reuters

Royals gone rogue? Queen wasn't told about Harry and Meghan's shock move: Report

Royals gone rogue? Queen wasn't told about Harry and Meghan's shock move: ReportBuckingham Palace is "disappointed" with Prince Harry and Meghan after the pair revealed they would step back from the royal family.And the BBC's royal...
New Zealand Herald


