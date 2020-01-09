Buckingham Palace says it 'understands' Harry and Meghan's move
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from the royal family were “at an early stage”, adding: “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work...