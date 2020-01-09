Swara Bhasker on Deepika Padukone's support: Perception win for students, dissenters

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

She may have not issued a media statement during her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday evening, but as she stood behind JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, Deepika Padukone sent out the message, loud and clear — she was one with the students. In one swift move, the actor showed that she was not... She may have not issued a media statement during her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday evening, but as she stood behind JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, Deepika Padukone sent out the message, loud and clear — she was one with the students. In one swift move, the actor showed that she was not 👓 View full article

