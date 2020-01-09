Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Swara Bhasker on Deepika Padukone's support: Perception win for students, dissenters

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Swara Bhasker on Deepika Padukone's support: Perception win for students, dissentersShe may have not issued a media statement during her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday evening, but as she stood behind JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, Deepika Padukone sent out the message, loud and clear — she was one with the students. In one swift move, the actor showed that she was not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack 01:20

 Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News [Video]Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News

Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

Watch: Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students protesting violence [Video]Watch: Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students protesting violence

Actor Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shabana Azmi: DP has shown exemplary courage

Deepika Padukone coming out in support of JNU students have given some extra fodder to the gossip mongers. She is among a few Bollywood celebrities who have come...
IndiaTimes

Deepika Padukone joins JNU students, BJP's Tajinder Bagga called for a boycott of her films

Deepika Padukone joins JNU students, BJP's Tajinder Bagga called for a boycott of her filmsIf many B-Town stars lent their support to the Mumbai protests on Monday, several miles away in Delhi, another Bollywood heavyweight — Deepika Padukone —...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAReuters IndiaSify

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.