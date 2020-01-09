Global  

‘We Ought to Be Saying Prayers of Thanks’: Tucker Carlson Celebrates After Trump Iran Presser, But Warns Conflict is ‘Still Close’

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
One night after scoring his highest ratings ever in his 8:00pm time slot, Tucker Carlson celebrated President Donald Trump’s Wednesday press conference, which seemed to mark a de-escalation in the military tit-for-tat between the US and Iran that included the targeted killing of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Carlson, who has been a frequent critic of […]
News video: Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran

Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran 00:30

 On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized conservative hawks who have pushed for conflict with Iran. He lashed out at conservatives for accepting "uncritically" claims from US intelligence that Iran posed an imminent threat. He said that conservatives went too fast from hating the...

