Lou Dobbs Trashes GOP Sen. Mike Lee for Breaking Ranks on Iran: He Broke Out a ‘Benedict Arnold Impression’

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs directs some of his strongest criticism towards Republicans who stand in the way of President Donald Trump’s agenda. On Wednesday, it was Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) who drew Dobbs’s ire. In a terse, pointed rant, Dobbs bashed the Utah Senator over his stunning news conference earlier in the day during […]
Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis [Video]Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis

Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Wednesday that a briefing from Trump administration officials on the killing of an Iranian commander in Iraq was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least..

GOP Sen. Mike Lee RAGES at ‘Insulting’ Military Briefing on Iran Crisis: ‘Probably the Worst’ I’ve Ever Seen

Members of Congress were briefed today on Iran, and Senator *Mike Lee* (R- UT) wanted to make it clear to reporters afterwards that he was pissed off.
GOP Sen. Mike Lee furiously slams 'worst military briefing' ever on Iran, as meeting divides lawmakers

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee declared in a heated press conference Wednesday afternoon that national security officials had just delivered the "worst military...
