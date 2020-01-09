Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Save a Man's Life Who Fell Overboard a Cruise Ship

E! Online Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio got a second chance to share the raft... and he took it. E! News has learned that the A-list actor recently helped locate and save a man who fell overboard a cruise...
