Jussie Smollett judge orders Google to turn over 1 year's worth of data

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
An Illinois judge granted two sweeping search warrants ordering Google to turn over a year's worth of data from Jussie Smollett and his manager as a special prosecutor probes whether or not the "Empire" actor staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself. 
News video: Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data

Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data 00:38

 A judge signed off on two search warrants ordering Google to hand over Smollett's personal information.

