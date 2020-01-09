Jussie Smollett judge orders Google to turn over 1 year's worth of data
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () An Illinois judge granted two sweeping search warrants ordering Google to turn over a year's worth of data from Jussie Smollett and his manager as a special prosecutor probes whether or not the "Empire" actor staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself.
