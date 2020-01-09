Global  

Bradley Cooper Honors Pal Brad Pitt at National Board of Review Gala 2020

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Bradley Cooper is there for his pal Brad Pitt at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala! The 45-year-old A Star is Born actor was on hand to help honor the 56-year-old actor at the awards event held at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday night (January 8) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
