Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hosts 'Fleabag' Screening with Co-Stars!

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The stars are Fleabag are back together again! Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted a screening and Q&A of her hit Amazon series on Tuesday night (January 7) at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joining the 34-year-old star and creator at the screening were her co-stars Andrew Scott, [...]
News video: 'Fleabag' Creator and Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 2020 Golden Globe Win

