Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’ twitter review

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The first show of the AR Murugadoss directorial 'Darbar' starring Rajinikanth began at 4 AM in Chennai. Expectedly, it drew a large number of people to the theatres. The film has opened with positive reviews and it's receiving a thunderous response from the audience.
Rajinikanth Talks About His Unique Style And Attitude In Darbar Movie Official Trailer Launch [Video]Rajinikanth Talks About His Unique Style And Attitude In Darbar Movie Official Trailer Launch

Darbar Official Trailer Launch :- Superstar #Rajinikanth is known for his unique style which is loved by many. This south superstar speaks about the same during the trailer launch of #Darbar.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:07Published

Rajinikanth Wants To Play A TRANSGENDER In His Next Movie | Darbar Trailer Launch Mumbai [Video]Rajinikanth Wants To Play A TRANSGENDER In His Next Movie | Darbar Trailer Launch Mumbai

Darbar Official Trailer Launch :- Like bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar Rajinikanth sir too wants to play a transgender in his next. Watch the video to know what he has to say on this.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:49Published


Watch: Fireworks in Chennai sky as Rajinikanth's Darbar releases in theatres

Darbar song Chumma Kizhi featuring Rajinikanth has become viral in Chennai theatres
DNA

Darbar: Rajinikanth fans warn Tamil Rockers to stay away from the film

Darbar: Rajinikanth fans warn Tamil Rockers to stay away from the film as it is about to release this week
Bollywood Life

