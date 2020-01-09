2 of R. Kelly's girlfriends got into physical fight in his Chicago condo, police say

Hip Hop Immortal RT @XXL: Two of R. Kelly's girlfriends got into a fight that was captured on camera 😳 https://t.co/FsZ52SLuuT 40 seconds ago "G" RT @HOT97: R. Kelly girlfriends Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage get into an altercation at his condo. 😕 #EbrointheMorning https://t.co/tr… 8 minutes ago Alexandra RT @doitforthacult1: While R. Kelly Is Still Sitting Behind Bars His Two Girlfriends Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage Get Into A Fight On In… 20 minutes ago RatchetFridayMedia.com® Tea Spilling Session: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage Get Into Fist Fight [VIDEO]… https://t.co/tkehicJkkz 21 minutes ago WBBM Newsradio One of R. Kelly’s girlfriends turned herself into police after getting into a fight with the other one Wednesday af… https://t.co/KeO7CKxij0 1 hour ago Kendrick Ken Kenny RT @breakfastclubam: R. Kelly's Girlfriends Got Into A Physical Fight On Instagram Live Watch: https://t.co/iKCN5T292j 1 hour ago