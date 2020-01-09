Global  

2 of R. Kelly's girlfriends got into physical fight in his Chicago condo, police say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020
Two girlfriends of embattled R&B singer R. Kelly fought Wednesday in his Trump Tower condominium in Chicago, police said, resulting in one of the women going to the hospital. 
R Kelly girlfriend charged after fight at singer’s condo

CHICAGO (AP) — A fight between two of R. Kelly’s girlfriends inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium has led to a domestic battery charge...
Seattle Times

Girlfriends of R Kelly fight inside singer’s Chicago condo

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium , resulting in one of...
Seattle Times

