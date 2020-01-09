Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Drew Barrymore Makes Surprise Appearance at NBR Gala 2020 To Present Adam Sandler With Best Actor Award

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Drew Barrymore keeps close to Adam Sandler backstage at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on Wednesday night (January 8) in New York City. The 44-year-old actress made a surprise appearance at the event to present Adam with the Best Actor Award for his role in Uncut Gems. Earlier, Adam shared a kiss with [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Drew Barrymore 'loves' pal Adam Sandler 'so much'

Drew Barrymore 'loves' pal Adam Sandler 'so much' 00:55

 Drew Barrymore "loves" her pal Adam Sandler "so much", as she gushed over her longterm co-star and friend whilst handing him an award at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Sandler relieved by Oscars snub [Video]Adam Sandler relieved by Oscars snub

Adam Sandler has shared that he is relieved that he was snubbed at this year's Academy Awards, joking he can now retire his suit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations [Video]'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations

'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations. It is the most of any movie competing in the 2020 Oscars. The DC villain origin story will go up against other films such as 'Once Upon a Time in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Adam Sandler, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers & More Hit Up Critics Choice Awards 2020

Adam Sandler hits the blue carpet with wife Jackie at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizeBaums WorldMacRumours.com

Watch Adam Sandler Get Emotional Talking About Drew Barrymore--And Try Not to Do the Same

It's been a long road for the two legendary actors. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have starred in three iconic movies together spanning the last three decades....
E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.