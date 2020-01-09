· *Google has been ordered to surrender a year's worth of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's personal data to prosecutors, including his emails, location... Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
Kris Zuniga RT @USA_Anne711: 💥Looks 👀 like things are heating 🔥 up for Jussie Google must turn over 1 year of his emails👇👇 Judge orders Google to turn… 1 minute ago
BoothLenders Jussie Smollett's Emails Must be Turned Over by Google, Judge Says https://t.co/JWx3tDbFN6 19 minutes ago
DJ Parker Jussie Smollett's Emails Must be Turned Over by Google, Judge Says https://t.co/9RtxmLjXFQ 19 minutes ago
GoFarther Jussie Smollett's Emails Must be Turned Over by Google, Judge Says https://t.co/W43up9QTMo 19 minutes ago
KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK Jussie Smollett’s Emails Must be Turned Over by Google, Judge Says https://t.co/7NOOgdnK7C https://t.co/ZIVc1Qzayj 40 minutes ago