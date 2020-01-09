Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Buck Henry, screenwriter of ‘The Graduate,’ co-creator of ‘Get Smart,’ dies at 89

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Buck Henry, the Hollywood screenwriter known for “The Graduate” and “What’s Up, Doc?” and who co-created the TV comedy series “Get Smart,” died Wednesday night in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, according to a report. He was 89 years old.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Buck Henry Dead: 'The Graduate' Screenwriter Dies at 89

Legendary screenplay writer Buck Henry has sadly passed away. He was 89-years-old. Buck died of a heart attack on Wednesday night (January 8) at Cedars-Sinai...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jenjusroy11

Jennifer spencer RT @THR: The comic genius penned 'The Graduate,' 'What’s Up, Doc?' and 'To Die For,' co-created 'Get Smart' and was a legend of 'Saturday N… 1 minute ago

BlackyMandi

mandi RT @MarkHarrisNYC: We have lost the magnificent Buck Henry, the screenwriter of The Graduate, a droll, dry comic actor, and one of the funn… 1 minute ago

glambertgranny

Bonnie Hawkins🌊🌊🐾📷🎨🍦🌲 RT @NeilLowenthal1: "Buck Henry, the legendary screenwriter behind 'The Graduate' and 'What’s Up, Doc?', died tonight of a heart attack at… 2 minutes ago

russo_rena

Rena RT @DEADLINE: Buck Henry, the legendary screenwriter behind 'The Graduate' and 'What’s Up, Doc?', died tonight of a heart attack at Cedars-… 2 minutes ago

movimike

Movimike RT @thedailybeast: Buck Henry, "The Graduate" screenwriter, dies at 89 https://t.co/TzcxyrJysy 3 minutes ago

jmaruyama

Jerrod Maruyama Buck Henry, 'The Graduate' writer and 'Get Smart' co-creator, dies at 89 https://t.co/MsULnNu5Tl 3 minutes ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn Le💜arr Edmonds RT @JustJared: Buck Henry, best known for screenwriting "The Graduate" and co-creating "Get Smart," has sadly died: https://t.co/HpUsj9dPym 4 minutes ago

JDaguanno101567

Joe Daguanno Buck Henry, Screenwriter of 'The Graduate,' Dies at 89 https://t.co/N5GjLDyEKP 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.