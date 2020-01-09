Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stephanie Grisham Hits Back at ‘Irresponsible’ CNN for WH Reporting During Iran Strikes, MSNBC Citing Iranian Press Fatality Counts

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, who has not given a single press briefing since taking the job in July, revisited her previous day’s online beef with CNN in an one-on-one interview with Sinclair’s Eric Bolling, saying that it was “irresponsible” for two of that network’s reporters to tweet out that White House staffers were “freaking out” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Anderson Cooper Fights Back

Anderson Cooper Fights Back 01:02

 CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit back at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for her continuing failure to hold a press briefing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell [Video]White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently appeared on 'Good Morning America' to defend Donald Trump’s comments against..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

White House's Stephanie Grisham: Obama Aides Planted 'You Will Fail' Notes For Trump Staffers [Video]White House's Stephanie Grisham: Obama Aides Planted 'You Will Fail' Notes For Trump Staffers

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham recently claimed that Obama administration aides left “you will fail” notes for incoming Trump administration staffers.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’

CNN’s Communications team hit back at  Stephanie Grisham Tuesday evening after the White House Press Secretary criticized reporting by Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

patchristophe12

pat christopher RT @ericbolling: MSM has TDS? Absolutely worth your time. Here is a strong response to @cnn @MSNBC from Stephanie Grisham @PressSec about… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.