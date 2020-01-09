Stephanie Grisham Hits Back at ‘Irresponsible’ CNN for WH Reporting During Iran Strikes, MSNBC Citing Iranian Press Fatality Counts

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, who has not given a single press briefing since taking the job in July, revisited her previous day’s online beef with CNN in an one-on-one interview with Sinclair’s Eric Bolling, saying that it was “irresponsible” for two of that network’s reporters to tweet out that White House staffers were “freaking out” […] 👓 View full article

