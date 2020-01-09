Buck Henry Dead: 'The Graduate' Screenwriter Dies at 89

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Legendary screenplay writer Buck Henry has sadly passed away. He was 89-years-old. Buck died of a heart attack on Wednesday night (January 8) at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles, a family member confirmed to Deadline. Buck is best known for writing the screenplays for The Graduate and What’s Up, Doc?. Buck also co-created Get [...] 👓 View full article

