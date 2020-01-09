Global  

Salma on women in Hollywood: We're on the right path

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
New York, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek is very hopeful about the future for women in Hollywood. She said that the women in the industry are on the right path and are not going to stop.
